Tried It: JUV Activewear Conceals And Shapes Your Curves To Perfection

Activewear is my go-to for stylish, comfortable clothing. I enjoy the breathability and simplicity of a pair of spandex, matching tops, or sweat suits. And for someone who hasn’t seen a gym in years, I have an insane amount of athleisure clothing. When you find brands prioritizing quality, comfort, and style, it makes sense to stock up.

JUV Activewear gifted me two sets of their best-selling items, and I can honestly understand why their pieces are fan favorites. The brand offers matching separates with a chicly subtly denim wash. They also had a cropped sweatsuit that had my name on it. I was excited to see if the items fit as well as they looked.

The Flexi Long Sleeve Bra and matching leggings fit like a glove, but it also cinched my waist and hid my winter weight. To be safe, I ordered a large for the top and the bottom. When I opened the package, I thought there was NO WAY I’d be able to fit this wagon in these tights, but to my surprise, they fit PERFECTLY. The material is soft, very stretchy, and it thick enough to hide panty lines.

I’m excited to add this set to my Spring wardrobe. Not only was I able to move around in them without a hitch, the fit was extremely flattering. I also really loved the denim finish.

I picked the Cropped Cozy Sweatshirt and matching Sweatpants because I loved the color. And while I was pleased with the neon hue, I was captivated by the softness of the fabric. Accurately named cozy, this set screams comfort.

Okay, let’s talking price tags. Each separate retails for $55. When you factor in the quality and style, it is absolutely worth adding to cart. There are some other sets that I have my eye on, and now that I’ve experienced these sets, I want to invest in some more pieces.

Peruse the website for yourself! You won’t be disappointed.

