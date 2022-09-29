HomeStyle & FashionFashion

Issa Rae Teams Up With Delta Air Lines To Launch The ‘Runway Collection’

Issa Rae is teaming up with Delta Airlines and six small businesses to release the "Runway Collection," a fashion and accessory line for people who dare to be adventurous.

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals

Source: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC / Getty

On Wednesday, the “Insecure” actress took to Instagram to announce the big news with a short promo, chatting with a few “modern-day” jetsetters about their favorite traveling experiences.

The short video revealed a few items that will appear in the new line, including fashionable sunglasses, comfy joggers, and stylish shoes that look perfect and simple for the everyday traveler.

Delta and Rae’s buzzing collab will drop on Oct. 7 during LA Fashion Week.

The big event will usher in a slew of exciting brands, celebrities, and digital experiences showcasing collections from some of the biggest names in fashion. Our sister site Global Grind noted that outside of LA fashion week’s traditional runway shows and fashion experiences, the event will host “immersive experiences, curated pop-ups, panels, fireside chats, masterclasses, and other activations. Non-fashion categories like beauty, health, and wellness will also be incorporated into the programming.”

We can’t wait to see what Issa and Delta cooked up for this line. We know it’s going to be good! How do you like to travel when you’re on the go? Tell us down below!

 

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Issa Rae Teams Up With Delta Air Lines To Launch The ‘Runway Collection’

Anika Kai chrome nail tutorial
Nails  |  Marsha B.

Anika Kai Shows Us How To Do Your Own At-Home French Chrome Manicure

summer to fall skincare transition
Beauty  |  Marsha B.

Master Your Fall Skincare With Tips From Professional Makeup Artist Sheceria Chamblis

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Chloe Bailey Channels Betty Boop In Latest Instagram Photos

