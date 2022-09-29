Issa Rae Teams Up With Delta Air Lines To Launch The ‘Runway Collection’

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae is teaming up with Delta Airlines and six small businesses to release the “Runway Collection,” a fashion and accessory line for people who dare to be adventurous.

On Wednesday, the “Insecure” actress took to Instagram to announce the big news with a short promo, chatting with a few “modern-day” jetsetters about their favorite traveling experiences.

The short video revealed a few items that will appear in the new line, including fashionable sunglasses, comfy joggers, and stylish shoes that look perfect and simple for the everyday traveler.

Delta and Rae’s buzzing collab will drop on Oct. 7 during LA Fashion Week.

The big event will usher in a slew of exciting brands, celebrities, and digital experiences showcasing collections from some of the biggest names in fashion. Our sister site Global Grind noted that outside of LA fashion week’s traditional runway shows and fashion experiences, the event will host “immersive experiences, curated pop-ups, panels, fireside chats, masterclasses, and other activations. Non-fashion categories like beauty, health, and wellness will also be incorporated into the programming.”

We can’t wait to see what Issa and Delta cooked up for this line. We know it’s going to be good! How do you like to travel when you’re on the go? Tell us down below!

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae Is Radiant On XONecole’s Inaugural Digital Cover

Issa Rae Serves A Smooth Flex At The Season 2 Premiere Of Her Series ‘Sweet Life’

7 Times Issa Rae’s Recent Looks Inspired Our Summer Wardrobe