Gabrielle Union And Zaya Wade Did Not Come To Play At The GLAAD Awards

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade did not come to play!

The fashionable duo was spotted at the GLAAD Awards where they turned heads with their fashionable style. The 15 year old Dazed stepped out on the red carpet with confidence style just a month shy of her official name change and gender assignment. For her look, Wade rocked a trendy Miu Miu look which featured a black jacket with a black silk shirt underneath and matching shorts. Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, the gorgeous teen paired the look with white sandal boots that stopped right below her knee. She also carried a white bag to match the accents of color.

The teen was photographed holding hands with Union, who matched Zaya’s fly and wore a multi-color sequin Moschino dress that was sleeveless and featured a built-in hood.

Check out their looks below.

The actress also shared their looks on her Instagram page, posting a series of photos from the two as they posed on the carpet ahead of the event. “These girls didn’t come to play #GLAADAwards,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

Zaya also shared a picture of her $5,000 donation to GLAAD on her Instagram Story including a link to donate. For the caption, she wrote, “loved attending the #glaadawards tonight and am excited to make a donation to @glaad ❤️ LGBTQ+ rights are so important to me and I’m always going to strive to do as much as I can in this space. Click below if you want to make a donation too. x Zaya.”

We’re just loving this fashionable duo!

