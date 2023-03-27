Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Latto Is Stunning In Rick Owens At 2023 iHeart Radio Awards

Latto hit the scene donning a gorgeous, red Rick Owens gown at the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards.

Published on March 27, 2023

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Latto is known for serving LEWKS and was spotted on the scene this week at the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards turning heads in a Rick Owens gown that we love.

For her stunning appearance, the “Big Energy” rapper showed off her killer fashion sense in a gorgeous Rick Owens gown. The red, strapless dress fit her like a glove as she showed off her curvy figure. The floor length dress also had a small slit at the back to show off her calves and black strappy shoes.

She paired the monochromatic look with minimal jewelry and wore her blonde hair in tight, spiral curls with a middle part to frame her face, which of course was beat with stunning glam that enhanced her natural beauty.

Latto took to the red carpet of the annual award show while showing off her effortless style.

Check out the stunning look below.

Latto - 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

This look was styled by Latto’s longtime stylist, Hottie Toddy, who is also responsible for many of the beauty’s latest looks, including her yellow Avirex ensemble that we loved from the “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” video shoot with Lola Brooke and Yung Miami.

Latto is becoming one of our favorite fashion girls and we’re here for it!

Beauties, what do you think about Latto’s latest ensemble? Did she nail it?

Latto Is Stunning In Rick Owens At 2023 iHeart Radio Awards

