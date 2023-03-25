Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Prepare For The Gender Reveal Of Their New Baby

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Mothers to be Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart are ready to find out the gender of their first child together!

The excited couple took to Instagram over the weekend ahead of their big gender reveal, with both Da Brat and Jesseca rocking blue and pink from head to toe in preparation for finding out if they will be welcoming a little boy or a little girl.

Check out the adorable photo below.

Earlier this year, the 47-year-old rapper took to Instagram to announce that she and Dupart are expecting their first baby together, an announcement that was made less than a month before their upcoming wedding.

In the IG announcement, the 39-year-old businesswoman is shown standing in the mirror wearing a green and black ensemble with Da Brat standing behind her, holding her stomach with her hands in the shape of a heart. “We are EXTENDING the family ” the couple captioned the joint Instagram post.

This will be the first child for rapper Da Brat while Dupart has three children from previous relationships. And back in 2020 while hosting Dish Nation, the rapper revealed what she would want to name her future daughter, should she have a girl. “My child will have all of my names, honey,” she said. “Her name would be Legacy Shawntae Dupart. Shawntae is my first name and Dupart is my baby’s last name. Yes honey, carry on the legacy of your parents darling.”

So sweet! Congratulations to the happy couple!

