Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Beyoncé And Adidas Reportedly Agree To End Ivy Park Partnership

Beyoncé is excitedly looking to reclaim her brand.

Published on March 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

If you’re a huge fan of Ivy Park x Adidas, the brand could be no more. It was reported today that Beyoncé and the sportswear company have mutually agreed to part ways.

The split is reportedly because the athleisure line fell below its sales projections for last year, causing the two powerhouses to rethink the partnership. TMZ reports that before separating, the brand’s projections for 2023 were decreased to accommodate the shift from last year and that even though the projections shifted, Beyoncé’s contract is still set to finish at the end of the year.

Related Stories

This news comes as a shock to many who have loved seeing Ivy Park x Adidas celerity marketing campaigns break the internet. Ivy Park has featured some of our favorites like Yara Shahidi, Megan Thee Stallion and current “it girl” Ice Spice.

Back in 2019, Beyoncé teamed up with the German brand to re-launch the popular activewear line but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the relationship between the two has changed and there have reportedly been “major creative differences” between them. The report also said “Beyoncé is excitedly looking to reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom.”

In spite of the news, the BeyHive still has a lot to celebrate and look forward to this year. Beyoncé is still on track to launch her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour in May. The tour kicks off in Europe then wraps up in North America. Shows include stops in Toronto, Vancouver, Atlanta, Las Vegas and more.

Just last month, the multi-faceted artist made history. Beyoncé became the most-awarded artist in Grammy history after winning her 32nd honor at the annual award show.

What do you think about Ivy Park and Adidas parting ways?

RELATED STORIES:

Beyoncé Holds A Surprise Performance In Dubai

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Dress As ‘The Proud Family’ With Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Beyonce Ivy Park most recent Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful
Just Added
65th GRAMMY AWARDS Show coverage
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Beyonce Teams Up With Balmain’s Oliver Rousteing For ‘Renaissance Couture’ Wearable Album Collection

Jade Cargill
HelloBuzz  |  Marsha B.

Jade Cargill Proves That Beauty And Strength Go Beyond The Wrestling Ring

Summer portrait of beautiful young woman
Beauty  |  Samjah Iman

Beauty Influencer Eni Popoola Was Forced To Choose Between Her Job At A Law Firm Or Her Lucrative Career As A Content Creator

Megan Thee Stallion - 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Beauty  |  Shar

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Natural Beauty While Working On Her Fitness

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close