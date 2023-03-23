Naomi Osaka Displays Her Perfect Baby Bump In Japan

Naomi Osaka hopped on her Instagram account to post some chic pictures of her and her baby bump fashionably working the streets of Japan.
We’ve finally got an up close and personal look at Naomi Osaka’s baby bump, and we are in love! Since the tennis phenom announced her pregnancy, she’s been pretty low-key about her journey. But she recently blessed us with a picture of her exposed round belly, and we aren’t worthy! Osaka and her bump flexed in Japan, donning a casual yet fly outfit. The four-time Grand Slam champion adorned her pregnant body with a cropped jersey (that displayed her last name on the back), denim parachute pants, and neutral-colored sneakers. She finished her sporty look with a black dad’s cap and gold hoop earrings.
This pregnancy attire is right on trend with Osaka’s usual style. The mogul is known for slaying in oversized, posh clothing when off the court, and her tennis shoe game is top-notch.
In 2021, Osaka was named the Louis Vuitton Fashion ambassador, and rightfully so. Her street style mirrors her Japanese roots mixed with the individual swag that she was obviously born with. We can’t wait until her little munchkin gets here because we know that baby will be just as stylish and talented as their mother.
DON’T MISS…
Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Pregnant With Her First Child
5 Times Naomi Osaka Gave Us Hair Inspiration
Naomi Osaka & Allyson Felix Talk Prioritizing Self Care And Mental Health In Time’s Olympic Preview Issue
-
Blac Chyna Spotted Out After Dissolving Facial Fillers
-
Beyonce Sets The Internet Ablaze With Sexy See-Through Dress At The The 2023 Gold Party
-
Angela Bassett Reveals The Movie Offers Stopped Rolling In For 18 Months After Her First Oscar Nomination
-
7 White Male Performers We Thought Were Black Because Of Their Voices
-
The Internet Reacts To Chloe Bailey And Damson Idris' Steamy' Swarm' Sex Scene
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet With Her Latest IG Post