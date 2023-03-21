Angela Simmons Poses With Her Boo, Yo Gotti, In Stylish Givenchy Boots

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense this week when she rocked a stylish pair of Givenchy boots while posing alongside her boo, Yo Gotti.

Taking to the platform, the model and social media influencer absolutely nailed the designer look. She wore a pair of black jeans. and an oversized black jacket to compliment the all black slay. She paired the look with a pair of sparkly Givenchy boots retailing for $6,500 and wore a pair of black shades to give the look an extra notch of cool.

Simmons styled her hair in big, fluffy curls and served face and body as she modeled the look while hanging out with her boyfriend Yo Gotti.

The starlet posed for a candid Instagram photo set where she modeled the look and was all smiles with her rapper boo, captioning the photo set, “I know you can’t help but to be yourself ’round me 🥰❤️😎 #WeDontNeedWorldsAcceptance”

Check out the fashionable look and photo dump below.

We’re loving this look on the natural beauty and of course, we weren’t the only ones as many of her fans and followers loved the look as well and flooded her comments section with their stamps of approval.

“OMG @angelasimmons YOU LOOK ” wrote one fan while another commented, “You got a new swag about you sissss.” It’s true, our good sis is glowing!

What do you think about Angela Simmons’ look?

