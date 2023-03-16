Subscribe
Rihanna Bumped Around With Her Beau In A Casual $990 Striped Polo Shirt

Rihanna can wear whatever and make it look fly.

Published on March 16, 2023
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 15, 2023

Source: thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rihanna and her baby bump were seen styling in Los Angeles donning a $990 striped Polo shirt and baggy denim jeans.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 15, 2023

Source: BG020/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rihanna can wear whatever and make it look fly. The “Diamonds” singer and her swaggy beau, A$AP Rocky, were spotted out in Los Angeles looking casually chic in streetwear that, of course, came with hefty price tags. Rih rocked a $990 blue, red, and white Loewe striped Polo shirt that she tucked under her bra for a crop top effect which exposed her gorgeous baby bump (her signature pregnancy look). She paired the costly blouse with low-waist baggy denim jeans and classic yet faithful Timberland boots.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 15, 2023

Source: thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Fenty boss accessorized her look with oversized Gucci shades, a men’s Louis Vuitton bag, and a Y/Project “F@#$ You” earring. A$AP Rocky matched his lady’s fly in a plaid shirt, denim jeans, and a green $3,500 New Bottega Veneta vest.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 15, 2023

Source: BG020/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ever since her first pregnancy, Rihanna’s maternity style has been a thing. The mogul is rightfully charged with redefining pregnancy fashion by not shying away from showing her baby bump. She has singlehandedly influenced expecting mothers’ attire, and now exposing the bump is a thing. We love how carefree and innovative Rihanna is with her style, and we can’t wait to see more pregnancy looks.

Are you feeling Rih’s casual getup?

