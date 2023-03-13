Rihanna Stuns In Backstage At The Oscars In Bottega Veneta

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is living her best life, and she’s doing it in designer threads. The singer, actress, and beauty empire owner gave us three amazing looks during the 95th annual Academy Awards.

The Bajan Billionaire posed backstage with her boyfriend, ASAP ROCKY, clad in a mint green custom Bottega Veneta ensemble and completed the look with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Prior to this wardrobe change, Rihanna hit the stage of the Academy Awards show to perform her hit ballad, Life Me Up. The singer wore a Maison Margiela ensemble that featured diamonds cascading from the bottom. She partnered the look with DeBeers jewelry.

And for her red carpet look, the style icon opted for an all-black custom Alaïa look.

Rihanna is clearly a force to be reckoned with, as she continues to hold the reigns for the best maternity style. Not only does she have unlimited range within her career, she’s proven to be limitless on the red carpet. We loved this look! What did you think?

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 95th Annual Oscars

Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars

Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett’s Academy Award Snub To Jamie Lee Curtis

Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance

Red Carpet Rundown: These Celebrities Brought The Style To The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party