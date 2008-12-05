I love kids, I really do, but sometimes kids bring the devil out of you! Especially when it is someone else’s kid. It takes true patience and mental balance to deal with your own rowdy kids, let alone someone else’s. Every day I turn on the news and see that some mother is dropping their kid off in Nebraska because of their new safe haven law. Parents are coming from coast to coast! I have a new policy of my own that I am enforcing starting today: If I can’t beat ‘em, don’t bring ‘em! All you mothers out there know exactly what I am talking about.

My daughter and I have a wonderful relationship. I truly believe that God blessed me with a sane kid. Not sure how much longer this is going to last, because God knows I put my mother through hell as a pre-teen and teenager. She pretty much doesn’t push the envelope with me or my husband. I try to set up play dates and outings with her because she is an only child and I want her to be around kids her own age as much as possible. But lately I am seeing more and more that I need to start enforcing my new policy with kids.

I set up a play date with my one of my daughter’s classmates. She has been begging me for weeks to do this. So I finally gave in and called up her little friend’s mother. The date was set: Saturday @ 12n. I go to the little girls house, meet her mother formally, and the 3 of us headed to the movies. Everything was all good until we get to the concession stand. This little girl starts asking for Skittles, slurpies, and all types of stuff. I looked at her like little girl, I am not your mother! We are at the movies, NOT the grocery store. Strike One. We head to our theater and sit down. This little girl talks the entire movie! What is it…as soon as she’s out of her mother’s sight she acts a damn fool??

We leave the movies and head to my house. My daughter is so happy to have her friend over. I try not to give the girl the evil eye, but I was so feelin’ it. We arrive and they head to my daughter’s room to play until her mother comes and picks her up. This little girl goes through my daughter’s toys as if she digging for gold! I’m talkin’ tossing Barbie and Spongebob all over the place. It took everything out of me to not grab this little brat by her pigtails and straighten her out. I don’t know what goes on in your house, little girl, but nothing gets thrown around here. She had the NERVE to look at me like I was crazy! I couldn’t wait until her mother got here because this is the first and last play date with this ungrateful chick. Her mother arrives and before she even hits the doorbell her child had her coat, gloves, and hat already on…here ya go!

Parents, train your kids, because they may get hit upside their head in my house! After the brat left my house I explained to my daughter that she has plenty of cousins to play with. I can straighten them out as I see fit.

Moms out there, do you have any similar policies, because I know it just isn’t me?

Mrs. Layla

Blackplanet.com/MrsLayla

Also On HelloBeautiful: