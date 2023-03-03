Subscribe
HomeBeauty

Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Body Goals In Latest Bikini Pic

Tracee Ellis Ross has us all ready for bikini weather with her latest bikini photo on Instagram.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
The High Note Focus Features

Source: Focus Features / Focus Features

If there’s one woman who is always fine it’s Tracee Ellis Ross. No matter if she’s your fashion goals, beauty goals, natural hair goals or body goals, or just all-around positive vibes goals, one thing we can all agree on is that she’s absolutely goals.

The legendary actress made it a happy Friday indeed earlier today when she took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself as she enjoyed some pool time in the sun. The gorgeous style icon showed off her natural hair in a slicked back bun and killer curves while rocking a sexy bikini and flicking it up for the gram.

Related Stories

In the photo, she gave us a full-body shot of herself in a multi colored bikini as she showed off her bare face and sunkissed skin. She appropriately captioned the photo, “I’m sick of sweata weatha… I want bikini weatha,” which I’m sure we can all agree with! The post immediately broke the internet, which at the time of this blog has received over 182k likes.

Check it out below.

“Yes maaammm real bodies matter” one of the beauty’s followers commented underneath the fire photo set while another commented, “Ok. Stop. I can’t. I can’t. 🔥” and another wrote, “Skkkkuuuusssee me! 😍😍” and another commenter wrote, “This lady right here 🔥🔥🔥🔥” and we have to agree, she looks smoking hot! 

Tracee definitely has us ready for bikini weather!

Don’t miss… 

Tracee Ellis Ross Adds A Treatment Collection To Her Pattern Beauty Brand

Tracee Ellis Ross And Diddy Shamelessly Promoted Her Pattern Haircare Line At His Epic Memorial Day Weekend Party

RELATED TAGS

most recent Newsletter tracee ellis ross

More from HelloBeautiful
Just Added View All
The High Note Focus Features
Beauty  |  Shar

Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Body Goals In Latest Bikini Pic

Christian Cowan - Runway - February 2023 New York Fashion Week
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

5 Standout Style Trends From NYFW

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 03, 2023
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Tia Mowry Welcomes Women’s History Month With Fashion Reel

Balmain : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

’90s Style Trends To Step Up Your Wardrobe

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close