Savannah James Gives Us Style Goals In Dolce And Gabbana

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to fashion, Savannah James just doesn’t miss!

Recently, the gorgeous wife and mother of three stepped out in Milan donning a Dolce and Gabbana fit that was everything. For her trendy ensemble, the beaut wore a curve hugging, all black lace look from the fashion house for the brand’s fashion show in Italy. She paired the look with black lace up boots and carried a matching black handbag that was tiny and square-shaped. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs straight down and parted over to the side to frame the sides of her face while accessorizing the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing a necklace and a few rings to set the outfit off.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah’s stylist, iCON Billingsley shared a stunning photo dump of the beauty as she showed off her effortless slay for the fashion show over the weekend. In the photos, Mrs. James gave off major muse vibes for the stylist’s 80 thousand Instagram followers and left us all with major fashion envy.

“CHECKMATE ♟️✔️

@mrs_savannahrj wearing full ss23 @dolcegabbana for their fw23 presentation. set the bar then break it. (SWIPE) for the campaign. 🔥 mua: @patmcgrathreal | hair: @iamhairbyhe #iCONtips #savannahjames #milanfashionweek #style #fashion #explorepage #explore 📸: @svenja.ava” the caption read.