Latto Is Our Style Muse In Latest Pink Ensemble

Latto was spotted on Instagram serving a LEWK in a pink ensemble that we absolutely loved.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Latto took to Instagram this week to serve a LEWK that we love!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her killer curves in an adorable, all pink look that’s perfect for day or night. The sexy cut out pink metallic mini dress fit her like a glove as she showed off her toned cleavage and killer legs.  She paired the monochromatic look with hot pink furry boots and added an over the top furry hat to match in some of her photos. She also accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, pink eye shadow, wand wore her blonde locs in a sleek and straight style with a middle part as she served while showing off her effortless style.

Taking to the platform, the rapper shared a photo set of the stunning ensemble as she modeled the look to perfection while holding a bouquet of flowers and strutting her stuff ahead of a fashionable night out.

”Keep streaming Lottery 🎰🍒🍀” she captioned the photo dump. Check it out below.

Many of Latto’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “NGL you ate” commented one follower while another left, “Wowwww beautiful 😍” underneath the fashionable pic.

What do you think of this all pink look on the rap star? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

