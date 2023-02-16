Tried It: Hanes’ ‘Make Yourself Comfortable’ Campaign Prioritizes Style And Comfort

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Hanes is a classic brand that boasts over 100 years of comfortable, stylish undergarments. The age-old company, dubbed America’s No. 1 Brand of Underwear, launched its “Make Yourself Comfortable” campaign, and HelloBeautiful got a first look at the collection, which encourages consumers to embrace style without compromising comfort.

My life has shifted drastically since Covid. The days of leaving the house Monday through Friday have been done for nearly three years. Now, my wardrobe prioritizes comfort, with the occasional call for a festive ensemble. This new way of life aligns with Hanes’ mission to “Make Yourself Comfortable.”

“Comfort is at the very core of Hanes, and it has been for more than 100 years” said Jane Newman, Chief Design Officer, Global Innerwear, Hanes. “With the launch of our new Originals collection, we continue our legacy of delivering basics that are far from basic, with contemporary comfort at incredible value. The Hanes Originals collection meets at the intersection of comfort and fashion-forward design, delivering a uniquely youthful assortment of apparel.”

Fashion-forward, indeed. The brand gifted me with a box, which included a few sets of undergarments, a fun tea set, candles, coasters – all reminiscent of Bridgerton – and a super-comfortable, chic sweatsuit.

The grey hoodie was slightly cropped, exposing little to no skin. The material was soft and breathable. The matching pants fit comfortably, allowing me to move around with ease. Since receiving the sweatsuit last week, I’ve worn it twice!

A variety of styles, colors, and patterns

The latest campaign includes an array of styles for anyone who prioritizes comfort. From sports bras and matching biker shorts to printed undies and casual hoodies, there’s something for everyone, and it’ll appeal to your desire to come as you are.

“Comfort is more than just the sensation of clothing on your skin,” said Dawn Hedgepeth, SVP & GM, Women’s Innerwear, U.S., Hanes. “We went deeper with this collection to ensure that wearing our Hanes Originals will inspire our consumers. We want them to embrace their own originality by mixing and matching patterns, colors, and styles.” You can purchase the latest campaign in stores and online.

DON’T MISS…

Tried It: Mayvenn’s Brazilian Kinky Straight Bundles Look So Natural, My Friends Were Fooled

Tried It: Ivy Park’s Latest Ivytopia Collection Will Activate Your Inner Baddie