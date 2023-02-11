Kelly Rowland Celebrates Her Birthday With A Glamorous IG Post

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Kelly Rowland can do no wrong when it comes to fashion and on her birthday she gave us the best gift: a glamourous photo of her rocking her very best look!

For her look, the now 41-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous black and gold look to perfection. The cut out gown fit the beauty like a glove and featured gold accents around the bust and cut outs at the hips. Styled by Kollin Carter, the entertainer paired the look with black heels and dangly gold earrings. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in a short bob cut as she served face and body and modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble and giving us fashion goals in the process, all in honor of her birthday.

“Birthday Mood,” she captioned the post. “#grateful In the words of the wise @maraakil “I’m in the land of gratefulness” And I plan to dwell there my whole life long! I feel grateful to see another year, another day, another opportunity! Another view around the sun! I won’t take advantage! Blessed! Beyond measure!”

Check it out below.

If there’s one thing we love about Ms. Rowland it’s that she’s going to nail it when it comes to the fashion game every time and her birthday is no exception! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!

Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s birthday slay? Did she nail it once again?