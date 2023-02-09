Rihanna Opens Up About Her Upcoming Super Bowl Performance And How She’s ‘Representing For Black Women Everywhere’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Everyong is gearing up to watch Rihanna hit the stage this Sunday during the Super Bowl halftime performance as it’ll mark her return to the live music stage for the first time in nearly seven years! To build anticipatin for the event, the global super star sat down for a press conference earlier today ahead of the big show where she opened up about her upcoming performance, being a mom and more.

“It feels like [playing the Super Bowl] could have only been now,” she explained. “When I first got the call to do it again this year I was like, ‘Are you sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,’” she continued.

She then touched on the joys of being a mom, explaining, that her son was a big motivator for her to do the half time performance. “When you become a mom there’s something that happens where you feel like you can take on the world and can do anything. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as it was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for me to do this year. It’s important for my son to see that.”

The Bajan beauty also said that one of the biggest challenges in creating the show was figuring out her setlist. She explained that the show will run about 13 minutes but fitting all eight albums into that aount of time if difficult. “Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s going to be okay,” she continued. “We did a pretty good job at narrowing it down. There’s probably been about 39 versions of the setlist right now. We’re on our 39th. Every little change counts.”

She then added that her Carribbean heritage will be a major part of the performance, adding, “That’s a big part of why it’s important for me to do this show. Representing for my country, Barbados. Representing for Black women everywhere. That’s really important.”

Check out the full press confrrence below.

Beauties, are you excited to see Rih Rih hit the stage this Sunday? What songs are you hoping she’ll sing?

