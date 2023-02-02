Subscribe
HomeStyle & FashionFashion

Tia Mowry Welcomes Black History Month With A Fashionable Family Reel

A stylish ode to the Ancestors!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Tia Mowry Black History Reel

Source: Courtesy of Tia Mowry

No matter what’s happening in the world, we can also count on Tia Mowry to make a reel that will warm our hearts. The mom-of-two hopped on her Instagram to salute the ancestors and Black History Month with a stylish reel, and we can’t get enough!

The Reel Queen

Tia Mowry and adorable reels go together like matching sets. The WeightWatchers ambassador is gearing up to celebrate Black History Month by posting an Instagram reel with her and her children getting fly. In the reel, Mowry and her kids appear in casual clothing, then transform to commanding black attire.

Related Stories

Mowry captioned the reel with, “They’ll never take our power. We’re a family. We’re stronger together. Happy Black History Month, y’all! This month is a time to reflect on our history and celebrate the incredible successes and triumphs of our community.✊🏽💜” The author shows off her quilted black skirt set that’s adorned with gold buttons. She matches her look with a textured high ponytail, gold accessories, and fierce ankle strap black heels. Mowry’s handsome son matches her fly in a black sportscoat, matching pants, and black and white high-top sneakers. Her sweet daughter shines in a sequin-clad black dress.

The family struts and dances to the tunes of Beyonce’s “Power.” The text graphic on the reel reads, “WE DO IT FOR OUR ANCESTORS.” Of course, Mowry’s followers ate the reel up and inundated her comment section with praises and heart emojis. “It’s so important for our children to see their mother happy! I LOVE THIS FOR YOU TIA!!!!!! 💪🏾❤️,” wrote one follower. And we agree! We can’t wait to see what reel the veteran actress comes up with next!

DON’T MISS…

Tia Mowry Announces New Ambassadorship With WeightWatchers

6 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Life Via Instagram Reels

Tia Mowry Shares How She ‘Dresses Like A Winner’ On Instagram

 

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter tia mowry

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
'The BET Honors' 2015 - Show
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Crystal Renay Celebrates Divorce From Ne-Yo In A Hot Red Mini Dress

Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

The Beyhive Are Bracing Themselves For The Renaissance World Tour Ticket Prices

Tia Mowry for The Boundless Bucket List Contest With Marriott
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Tia Mowry Welcomes Black History Month With A Fashionable Family Reel

US-CELEBRITY-MUSIC-ELLIOTT
Celebrity News  |  Samjah Iman

Missy Elliott Looks Supa Dupa Fly As She Celebrates Her 2023 Nomination To The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close