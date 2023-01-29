Subscribe
HomeStyle & Fashion

Ciara Shows Off A DIY Ensemble She Made For Herself From A Pair of Cargos

Ciara put her design skills to the test when she made herself a custom look out of a pair of old cargo pants, and she killed it!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
The 7th Annual Imagine Ball

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Ciara certainly knows a thing or two about fashion and she just put her design skills to the test when she created her own custom look out of a pair of cargo pants and it’s safe to say that we’re obsessed with the design!

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the songstress modeled her custom, DIY look to perfection which featured a strapless crop top and matching shorts, both out of her old pair of cargo pants. She added matching, nude pointed toe boots to the look and accessorized the look with a fuzzy nude bucket hat to give the monochromatic look an effortless slay. The beauty then danced around in her fun and flirty Instagram Reel as she modeled the look to perfection, serving face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and sleek and straight brown and blonde hair.

The beauty shared the short video to her IG page and captioned the look, “Y’all I made this outfit from a pair of cargos! Literally cut them up. Made the top and pants. I’m feelin it 🤣 This the stuff I would do as a little kid, but I can’t show the back 🤣”

Check it out below.

 

Looks like Ci Ci has a knack for DIY design because this look is everything! And we’re not the only ones loving this as many of the beauty’s followers left comments with their stamps of approval and praise. “Baddieee,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “I LOOOVE this color soo much Ci!! I got to say your fashion this era is TOP TIER!! Like your BEST and I didn’t think it could get better 😭😭🙌🏾” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci!

DON’T MISS…

Ciara Gifts Gabrielle Union A Fashion Box From Her LITA by Ciara Collection And It’s Everything!

Ciara’s Clothing Line “Lita By Ciara” Is Now Sold At Nordstrom

Stylish Couple Goals: 5 Times Russell And Ciara Slayed On Their Anniversary Vacation

RELATED TAGS

Ciara most recent Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
The 7th Annual Imagine Ball
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Ciara Shows Off A DIY Ensemble She Made For Herself From A Pair of Cargos

Fat Joe Birthday Celebration
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Ashanti Hit The Stage In A Sexy Leather Look

Miu Miu : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Zaya Wade Posed In All White Ahead Of Her Winter Formal

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 09, 2021
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Winnie Harlow Stepped Out In A Windowsen Look

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close