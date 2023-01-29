Subscribe
Winnie Harlow Stepped Out In A Windowsen Look

Winnie Harlow was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in a Windosen look while attending an event overseas!

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 09, 2021

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Winnie Harlow was spotted on Instagram over the weekend after making an appearance at the Formula E Championships in Saudi Arabia donning a stylish ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the model served face and body in her purple Windowsen set. The stylish, purple ensemble featured an oversized purple shirt and matching purple leggings. The beauty paired the look with Puma sneakers and accessorized with an Andrew Azen Official Franca purse.  As for her hair, she rocks her golden brown locs in a curled style with a side part to let her hair frame both sides of her stunning face.

The sexy socialite and gorgeous model was all smiles in her Instagram photo set as she modeled the look to literal perfection outside of the international championship event.
“Tryna catch me Riding Dirty 💜🏎,” she captioned the sexy look. Check it out below.

“Victoria Secret Barbie 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” one of the beauty’s followers commented one the sultry IG photo set while another follower wrote, “All the way covered & still giving sexyyyyy😍” Other fans took to the comment section to write, “pheeewwww I wasn’t ready!! 🥵🔥😍😍😍” while another left, “A literal work of art ✨” underneath the fabulous photo set.

Beauties, what do you think about Winnie’s sexy look for the exciting event this weekend? Did she kill it? Would you rock this monochromatic set?

