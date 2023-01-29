Winnie Harlow Stepped Out In A Windowsen Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Winnie Harlow was spotted on Instagram over the weekend after making an appearance at the Formula E Championships in Saudi Arabia donning a stylish ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the model served face and body in her purple Windowsen set. The stylish, purple ensemble featured an oversized purple shirt and matching purple leggings. The beauty paired the look with Puma sneakers and accessorized with an Andrew Azen Official Franca purse. As for her hair, she rocks her golden brown locs in a curled style with a side part to let her hair frame both sides of her stunning face.