Winnie Harlow Strikes A Pose In A Miaou Set

Winnie Harlow was spotted on Instagram today after making an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show donning a stylish ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the model served face and body in her Miaou PF ’22 set. The stylish, light blue dress featured a wrap skirt and thin straps on the shoulders. Styled by Maeve Reilly, the beauty paired the look with a white handbag and wore nude pumps. As for her hair, she rocks her golden brown locs in a wavy style with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her stunning face.

The sexy socialite was all smiles in her Instagram photo set as she modeled the look to perfection outside of the daily talk show.

“Did y’all catch me on the @jenniferhudsonshow glowing from head to toe dripped in @cayskin ✨✨? Talked all things beauty and even hit a lil runway walk with @iamjhud 😍 yesss for her supermodel strut!!!” the supermodel captioned the stunning photo set. Check it out below.

“Victoria Secret Barbie ” one of the beauty’s followers commented one the sultry IG photo set while singer Sevyn wrote, “Soooo pretty Win✨🤍✨” and another commented, “pheeewwww I wasn’t ready!! ” while another left, “A literal work of art ” underneath the fabulous photo set.

Beauties, what do you think about Winnie’s sexy look for J. Hud’s show? Did she kill it?

