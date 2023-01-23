Newsletter
HomeStyle & Fashion

Yara Shahidi Stunned In Dior During Paris Fashion Week

Yara Shahidi was spotted on Instagram rocking a Dior look during Paris Fashion Week that's everything!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-GLAMOUR

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Yara Shahidi was spotted out and about in the streets of Paris for Paris Fashion Week earlier this week wearing a gorgeous look from Dior that was everything!

Styled by Jason Bolden, the grown-ish actress rocked the Dior ensemble to perfection for the brand’s fashion show during the annual fashion week. The nude, strapless dress featured ruffles at the hem around the top of the dress which looked perfect on the actress. She paired the look with nude pumps and wore her hair in jumbo curls which she rocked in all around her face.

Related Stories

She wore the look while posing outside of the brand’s fashion show this week and was spotted on Instagram on her stylist’s Instagram page in a candid Reel as she effortlessly modeled the ensemble to perfection.

“DIOR COUTURE 🦩 YARA 🦩” the caption read. Check it out below.

“Thank you and @johnmumblo for making me look 5’7 🔥❤️” the beaut wrote underneath her stylist’s post and we have to agree, she looks absolutely stunning! 

I mean, seriously, Yara can do no wrong when it comes to serving looks because all of her ensembles are an effortless slay! This Dior look is everything on the young star and we can’t wait to see what other looks she rocks during the most fashionable week of the year!

Beauties, what do you think about Yara’s ensemble?

RELATED STORIES:

Chloe Bailey Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy With Latest Social Media Pics

Get The Details On Yara Shahidi’s Classic, Timeless Emmy Awards Hair

RELATED TAGS

most recent Newsletter Yara Shahidi

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
Lizzo In Concert - Detroit, MI
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GLAMOUR
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Yara Shahidi Stunned In Dior During Paris Fashion Week

Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Nia Long Spotted With Terrence J In Dubai

Champion Awards Foster Care Fridays Hosted By Marlo Hampton & Erica Thomas
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Marlo Hampton Shines In A LAPOINTE Pantsuit At The Champion Awards In Atlanta

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close