Yara Shahidi Stunned In Dior During Paris Fashion Week

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Yara Shahidi was spotted out and about in the streets of Paris for Paris Fashion Week earlier this week wearing a gorgeous look from Dior that was everything!

Styled by Jason Bolden, the grown-ish actress rocked the Dior ensemble to perfection for the brand’s fashion show during the annual fashion week. The nude, strapless dress featured ruffles at the hem around the top of the dress which looked perfect on the actress. She paired the look with nude pumps and wore her hair in jumbo curls which she rocked in all around her face.

She wore the look while posing outside of the brand’s fashion show this week and was spotted on Instagram on her stylist’s Instagram page in a candid Reel as she effortlessly modeled the ensemble to perfection.

“DIOR COUTURE 🦩 YARA 🦩” the caption read. Check it out below.

“Thank you and @johnmumblo for making me look 5’7 🔥❤️” the beaut wrote underneath her stylist’s post and we have to agree, she looks absolutely stunning!

I mean, seriously, Yara can do no wrong when it comes to serving looks because all of her ensembles are an effortless slay! This Dior look is everything on the young star and we can’t wait to see what other looks she rocks during the most fashionable week of the year!

Beauties, what do you think about Yara’s ensemble?

RELATED STORIES:

Chloe Bailey Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy With Latest Social Media Pics

Get The Details On Yara Shahidi’s Classic, Timeless Emmy Awards Hair