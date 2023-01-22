Sabrina Elba Stuns In YSL While Attending The Beyoncé Concert In Dubai

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy once again when she attended the Beyoncé show at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai over the weekend donning a form-fitting black YSL look that was everything!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in an all black, curve hugging YSL dress that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and added black earrings to give the look a pop. She paired the ensemble with matching shoes on her feet which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.

Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram photoset to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles while she posed alongside some of her girls for their fashionable night out.

“I Stan for @beyonce , best show ever!” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s thousands of IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “🔥🔥🔥🔥PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! 😍” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “GIRL you are SLAYING on a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL. The gorgeousity friend is just… OVERWHELMING 😍😍🤯🤯” while another jokingly wrote, “That dressss😍😍 is giving what it’s supposed to gave 👌🏾 🔥” We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

Don’t miss…

Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine

5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game