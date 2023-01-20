Newsletter
Jordyn Woods Is Gearing Up To Launch Her New Clothing Line ‘Woods By Jordyn’

Get your coins ready because Jordyn will bring the heat!

20th Century Studio\'s \"Avatar 2: The Way Of Water\" U.S. Premiere

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Getty

Jordyn Woods announced on her Instagram that her clothing line, Woods By Jordyn, will be launching January 23, 2023.

Jordyn Woods and style go hand in hand. The socialite is known for putting together a chic ensemble or two. Woods knows how to rock a look, whether she’s kicking it in a casual fit at an NBA game or slaying in swanky garb at a Hollywood premiere. Therefore, we are over the moon to learn that the model is bringing her fashion sense to the clothing industry.

Woods revealed the upcoming launch on the Woods By Jordyn Instagram page. She posted garments hanging on a clothing rack with “Woods By Jordyn” engraved in the clothing tags. Underneath the picture Woods typed “1.23.23.” Her followers congratulated her and declared they would definitely spend their coins on her collection. “Soooo excited , can’t wait to purchase some pieces,” wrote one user. While another user stated that they are looking forward to being “broke.”

Woods hasn’t released too many details concerning her upcoming line, but judging from the teasers – her fashions will consist of simple yet bold pieces. We expect to see a myriad of sheer looks, body-hugging dresses, and statement ensembles that can be worn on various occasions. We also predict that her clothing will be size inclusive and made for all body types.

Are you looking forward to Jordyn Woods’ clothing line?!

