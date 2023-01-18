Cardi B Stuns In An All-White Ensemble During Her Latest Court Appearance

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Cardi B will always give us a lewk, even for a court appearance. The Grammy-award-winning artist made a fashionable appearance in a Queen’s Court, where she was granted an additional month and a half to complete the community service she was given as part of a plea deal emanating from a 2018 strip club squabble in Queens, New York.

Cardi looked elegant in a white Adrienne Landau faux fur coat by Saulo Villela, white Dior cat-eye shades, an Aritzia dress, Miu Miu earrings, and white Christian Louboutin pumps.

While in court, the WAP rapper removed her coat, showing off her curve-hugging, sleeveless, mock-neck midi dress.

Cardi B receives an extension for her community service sentence

Cardi pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from the 2018 altercation, and was sentenced to 15 days of community service. Although her deadline to complete the sentence was Tuesday, she has yet to log any hours.

“Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors,” her attorney said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1 to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York.”

Court appearances can take a toll on anyone, and judging from Cardi’s tweet, yesterday wasn’t the best.

Nonetheless, the Tomorrow 2 rapper looked amazing in her all white threads. What do you think? Are you loving her look?

