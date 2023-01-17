Newsletter
Coi Leray Stuns In Saint Laurent While In Paris

Coi Leray just sent us in a frenzy over her sheer Saint Laurent dress that she wore while attending Paris Fashion Week.

2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Coi Leray was spotted on the scene this week in a stunning Saint Laurent ensemble that we’re absolutely swooning over!

Earlier today, the gorgeous entertainer took to Instagram to share looks from her appearance at a fashion show while visiting Paris where she donned a sheer Saint Laurent dress that fit her perfectly. The black, sheer look sent us all into a frenzy and looked like it was made especially for her because she looked just that good!

She paired the floor length dress with a black fur coat which she wore off her shoulders and accessorized the look with black and silver bracelets, black pumps and black shades to set her entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a blunt bob that framed both sides of her face as she served face and body on the ‘Gram.

“ysl @anthonyvaccarello thank you so much I had an amazing time. Can’t wait to come back 🆑💕

📸: @uniqueeexvision” the beauty captioned her photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers. Check it out below.

The starlet also shared an Instagram Reel of her stunning look where we really got a close up look at the designer ensemble. “@ysl PARIS FASHION WEEK 💖 @anthonyvaccarello 🆑🫶🏼🔥,” she captioned this post. Check it out below. 

Coi Leray is definitely a big trendsetter indeed because we’re loving this sheer, sexy look on her! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s Paris Fashion Week designer style? Did she nail it?

Nicki Minaj And Coi Leray Rock Pink Bobs In Colorful ‘Blick Blick’ Visuals

Coi Leray Is Tired Of Being Body Shamed For Her Small Frame

