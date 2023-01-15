Draya Michele Gives Us Body Goals In Her Latest IG Post

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Draya Michele is forever our body goals! The swimsuit designer and social media influencer sent the Internet into a frenzy over the weekend when she took to Instagram to show off her toned abs and bikini body in preparation for her birthday.

Taking to the platform, the Mint Swim entrepreneur posed in a neon green one piece look that was everything! The one piece look featured black snake print throughout and was sure to show off her toned legs and thighs. She wore her hair in big fluffy curls and rocked minimal jewelry for the sexy Instagram look.

“Just an Aquarius charging up……” she captioned the post.