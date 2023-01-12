Mary J. Blige Celebrates Her Birthday In A Vibrant Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Mary J. Blige celebrated her birthday this week in a vibrant look that was absolutely everything.

The 52-year-old Queen of R&B was spotted on Instagram showing off her latest ensemble when she rocked a pink and green Emilio Pucci top which she paired with pink Frame metallic jeans. She accessorized the look with a green Gucci belt and green Jennifer Le boots that set the entire look off right.

Styled by Mauricia Henry, the starlet donned minimal jewelry for the vibrant slay and rocked her blonde locs in loose curls that were pulled back to show off her gorgeous face.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her birthday look with her 6 million followers, captioning the photo set, “About last night…..Thank you @donpoohmusic & @nikkiskysavvy for the love at @brooklynchophouse for my birthday dinner #AllFamilyAllLove #FamilyAffair #CapricornSeason”

Check it out below.

It’s official, Mary J. Blige just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks and her birthday is no exception! Beauties, what do you think about Mary’s latest slay?

