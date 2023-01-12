Jayda Cheaves Oozes Glamour At Her ‘Grind Pretty’ Magazine Cover Dinner

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Jayda Cheaves gave old Hollywood glam with a modern-day twist at her Grind Pretty magazine cover dinner.

The socialite and entrepreneur celebrated her January/February cover release with a dinner in New York City. Cheaves wore a lime green gown by Strugala, partnered with a white fur coat. She kept her neck bare and accessorized with diamond earrings. She styled her hair in long, blonde tresses that fell down her back.

Cheaves took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the cover and event. In the post she wrote,

“Release energy don’t suppress it

Thank you so much for having me @grindpretty. This cover and event was every bit of amazing. Big thanks to everyone who brought this to life. & Thank you to all the guests who came out to support. 💗”

The magazine’s Instagram page shared the gorgeous cover, which featured Cheaves in a sexy black ensemble with a pink fur coat.

“We’re kicking off this year in a major way! 🎉 Excited to to have @jaydacheaves as our cover girl! So excited that we put up on a billboard in Times Square! We’re celebrating tonight in NYC!! 💃

Ya’ll go head over there and grab your copy NOW!” the Grind Pretty IG account wrote.

Not only is our girl killing magazine covers, she’s on Times Square billboards! 2023 is off to a great start for the 25-year-old entrepreneur, and we’re loving it!

