Janelle Monae Stuns In Valentino At NBR Gala

Janelle Monae was the star of the National Board of Review Awards where she received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Monae looked radiant in a flowing black Valentino resort 2023 dress with diamond cutouts. Her hair, styled by Nikki Nelms, was pinned up in a skyhigh blonde beehive updo with black headband.

Monae has been on the other end of rave reviews for her depiction in Glass Onion, co-starrig Daniel Craig,’ who presented her with the award. “When I had the privilege of working with her, every day she lifted me up,” he said.

We caught up with the musician-turned-actress on the red carpet before the ceremony. When asked why it’s important to include Black women in conversations about cinema. “Everything. Our perspectives because we are not monolithic. Black women — I’m non-binary — but I know a thing or two about Black women. We’re not monolithic. The range is there so we need to see that represented more on screen.”

Glass Onion has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and became Netflix’s third most-watched film since its release. In 2016, Monae made her big screen acting debut in the Academy Award winning film Moonlight and Hidden Figures alongside Octavia Spencer and Taraji P. Henson.

