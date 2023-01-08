Newsletter
HomeStyle & Fashion

Quinta Brunson Gives Us Fashion Goals In Her Latest Look

Quinta Brunson's latest look certainly gave us fashion envy!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 03, 2023

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Quinta Brunson was recently spotted on the scene giving us style goals in a white and blue designer ensemble that we love!

For her appearance, the starlet wore the Carolina Herrera look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process.  The Abbot Elementary star wore the dress look for an appearance on The View where she showed off her effortless style and talent.

Related Stories

Quinta looked like an absolute queen in the dress with dramatic sleeves and yellow flowers printed throughout. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning small hoop earrings and white platform heels. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked back bun and served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The starlet’s stylist, Bryon Javar, shared the look on Instagram, posting an IG Reel of the actress as she modeled the look to perfection.

Per usual, Quinta and her stylist are a styling match made in heaven and we’re just loving this  look on the actress! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style!

Beauties, what do you think about Quinta Brunson’s designer ensemble? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator And Actress Quinta Brunson Serves Lewks During Her Appearance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Earns A Full Season 2 Order With 22 Episodes

Quinta Brunson Looked Like Royalty In A Purple Dolce & Gabbana Gown At The Time 100 Gala

most recent , Newsletter , Quinta Brunson

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 03, 2023
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Quinta Brunson Gives Us Fashion Goals In Her Latest Look

Reel To Reel: LOVE, LIZZO
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Lizzo Is Tired Of The Conversation Around Bodies: ‘This Body Is Art’

Global Citizen Live, Los Angeles
Beauty  |  Shar

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Glowing Skin In A Fresh Faced Selfie

Black Excellence Brunch: Special Screening And Brunch For Warner Bros.' "King Richard"
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Tina Knowles-Lawson Sends Granddaughter Blue Ivy A Sweet Message For Her 11th Birthday

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close