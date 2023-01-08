Jordyn Woods Is Stunning In An All White Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her killer curves and style in an all white look and we’re here for it!

The gorgeous photo featured the starlet wearing an all white dress that fit her like a glove. The one-shouldered dress was paired with silver drop earrings and finger rings, which the social media influencer modeled to perfection. She served face and body as she posed for her Instagram photo shoot and showed off the trendy look from all angles. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs in a cute half up, half down style with tight curls throughout to show off her stunning face.

Kelly Rowland Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Instagram Pic Taking to the social media platform, the beauty shared the stunning photos carousel of herself and captioned the look with a few emojis to let the look speak for itself for her 12.6 million Instagram followers. Check out the post below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this sexy look as many of the beauty’s Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “How are you so flawless ” wrote one follower while another commented with, “Shut it downnnnnn ” while another wrote, “it’s everything for me ”

Our good sis looks good! What do you think about Jordyn’s say?