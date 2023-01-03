Yung Miami Serves 3 Gorgeous Looks For NYE

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy and Yung Miami’s romance has been heating up all year and reached new heights on New Year’s Eve as the couple brought in the new year together in style. Yung Miami wore not one, but three stunning looks while celebrating with Diddy and his family on a luxurious yacht.

Valdrin Sahiti

We’re seeing green with envy for Caresha in this perfectly sculpted gown by Valdrin Sahiti who also styled Cardi B’s fiery red NYE look.

Rick Owens

Caresha served us silver surfer vibes in this metallic strapless mini-dress by Rick Owens on the back of Diddy’s four-wheeler.

Shop Now

Joy Cioci Gown

In a set of photos posted by Diddy on his social media account, Yung Miami can be seen posing on his lap in crystalized gown by Joy Cioci. The Act Up rapper showed off her jewels and another angelic white look in her Instastories.

Diddy’s newest-born child, Love, was also in attendance for the celebration. All of Diddy’s seven children were at the festivities.

RELATED STORIES:

Yung Miami Shows Off Her Curves In A Silver Dress

Yung Miami Grills Diddy About Their Relationship In Her New Series, ‘Caresha Please’