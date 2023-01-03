Newsletter
HomeStyle & Fashion

Yung Miami Serves 3 Gorgeous Looks For NYE

Yung Miami looked absolutely gorgeous on New Year's Eve rocking not one stunning gown, but three, while partying with Diddy.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 ONE MusicFest

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Diddy and Yung Miami’s romance has been heating up all year and reached new heights on New Year’s Eve as the couple brought in the new year together in style. Yung Miami wore not one, but three stunning looks while celebrating with Diddy and his family on a luxurious yacht.

Valdrin Sahiti

We’re seeing green with envy for Caresha in this perfectly sculpted gown by Valdrin Sahiti who also styled Cardi B’s fiery red NYE look.

Rick Owens

Related Stories

Caresha served us silver surfer vibes in this metallic strapless mini-dress by Rick Owens on the back of Diddy’s four-wheeler.

Shop Now

Joy Cioci Gown

In a set of photos posted by Diddy on his social media account, Yung Miami can be seen posing on his lap in crystalized gown by Joy Cioci. The Act Up rapper showed off her jewels and another angelic white look in her Instastories.

Diddy’s newest-born child, Love, was also in attendance for the celebration. All of Diddy’s seven children were at the festivities.

RELATED STORIES:

Yung Miami Shows Off Her Curves In A Silver Dress

Yung Miami Grills Diddy About Their Relationship In Her New Series, ‘Caresha Please’

Caresha , diddy , Newsletter , Yung Miami

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Essie Golden
Style & Fashion  |  D'Shonda Brown

How Essie Golden Is Making Room For Herself And Others In The Sneaker World

2022 ONE MusicFest
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Yung Miami Serves 3 Gorgeous Looks For NYE

2022 BET Awards - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Mary J. Blige Stuns In An Electric Blue Mini Dress On NYE

Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2022
Celebrity  |  Shamika Sanders

Chilli & ‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Matthew Lawrence Are Dating

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close