Newsletter
HomeStyle & Fashion

Yung Miami Gives Us Style Goals In A Designer Ensemble

Yung Miami's latest designer ensemble was everything!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
City Girls

Source: Marcelo Cantu / Capitol Music Group

Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the rapper was recently spotted during an episode of her podcast Caresha Please donning a sexy designer that we love!

For her outfit, the gorgeous rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the neutral ensemble, which featured a cold shoulder top from Alexander Wang and matching shorts from Tailor 2 You. She paired the ensemble with $6,000 Jimmy Choo Timberland Boots and gold Dolce and Gabbana earrings.  As for her hair, she wore her locs in small box braids with swooped baby hair around her face as served face and body during the episode.

Related Stories

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her fashionable look and was all smiles while promoting her show. Check it out below.

Check out the fashionable look below.

Sheesh, the City Girl can certainly do no wrong when it comes to fashion and her fans definitely agree as they always praise her outfit choices every chance they get! “Gorgeous 😍🥰🧡💜🫶🏽”one follower commented on the sexy photo set while another wrote, “Sheeshhhh GO AWFFFFFF SIS 😍😍😍😍

We’re loving this ensemble on the Caresha. Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s neutral colored designer look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

most recent , Newsletter , Yung Miami

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Latto Gave Us Holiday Glam In An All Black Look

City Girls
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Yung Miami Gives Us Style Goals In A Designer Ensemble

Marsha B X Mayvenn Hair
Hair  |  Marsha B.

Tried It: Mayvenn’s Brazilian Kinky Straight Bundles Look So Natural, My Friends Were Fooled

Billy Porter Talks Co-Hosting The 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023' New Orleans Show, NYE Fashion Trends, And What His Self-Care Routine Consists Of
HelloBuzz  |  Samjah Iman

Billy Porter Talks Co-Hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023,’ NYE Fashion Trends, And His Self-Care Routine

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close