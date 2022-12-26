Yung Miami Gives Us Style Goals In A Designer Ensemble

Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the rapper was recently spotted during an episode of her podcast Caresha Please donning a sexy designer that we love!

For her outfit, the gorgeous rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the neutral ensemble, which featured a cold shoulder top from Alexander Wang and matching shorts from Tailor 2 You. She paired the ensemble with $6,000 Jimmy Choo Timberland Boots and gold Dolce and Gabbana earrings. As for her hair, she wore her locs in small box braids with swooped baby hair around her face as served face and body during the episode.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her fashionable look and was all smiles while promoting her show. Check it out below.