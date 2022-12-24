Keke Wyatt Shows Off Her Holiday Vocals

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Keke Wyatt is certainly in the Christmas spirit and was spotted on Instagram showing off her holiday vocals in her latest post.

Taking to the platform, the legendary singer shared a video of herself singing “Joy To The World” in the most beautiful way and got us all ready for the festive holiday. Rocking her hair in big, brown fluffy curls, the beauty belted out the notes to perfection as she wore a burgundy top, minimal makeup and minimal jewelry. Check out the festive post below.

Yes, Keke! If we weren’t ready for Christmas, then we certainly are now! Beauties, did Keke’s vocals get you into the holiday spirit this Christmas Eve?

