Zendaya Debuts Her New Haircut On Instagram

Zendaya took to Instagram to reveal that she's cut her hair into a short bob and we love it!

74th Primetime Emmy Awards - Deadline Room

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

One of our favorite fashion muses, Zendaya was spotted on Instagram earlier this week debuting her new haircut and we’re loving it!

Taking to the platform, the actress showed off her new shoulder length hair cut in an IG Reel, modeling the new cut from all angles. Donning a white t-shirt and black vest, the beauty shared the IG Reel of herself serving face and tucking her new, light brown bob behind her ear as she served an effortless slay.

Rocking minimal makeup and lip gloss, the Euphoria star shared the post without a caption, letting the look speak for itself. Check it out below.

We’re not the only ones loving this look as many of the beauty’s followers and friends raved in the comments, including her Euphoria costar Storm Reid, who wrote, “Ridiculous 😍” and Kelly Rowland who commented, “Giving me 90’s grunge!”

Beauties, what do you think about Zendaya’s new look? Do you love it?

Hair  |  Shar

Close