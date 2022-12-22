Zendaya Debuts Her New Haircut On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

One of our favorite fashion muses, Zendaya was spotted on Instagram earlier this week debuting her new haircut and we’re loving it!

Taking to the platform, the actress showed off her new shoulder length hair cut in an IG Reel, modeling the new cut from all angles. Donning a white t-shirt and black vest, the beauty shared the IG Reel of herself serving face and tucking her new, light brown bob behind her ear as she served an effortless slay.

Rocking minimal makeup and lip gloss, the Euphoria star shared the post without a caption, letting the look speak for itself. Check it out below.

We’re not the only ones loving this look as many of the beauty’s followers and friends raved in the comments, including her Euphoria costar Storm Reid, who wrote, “Ridiculous 😍” and Kelly Rowland who commented, “Giving me 90’s grunge!”

Beauties, what do you think about Zendaya’s new look? Do you love it?

Don’t miss…