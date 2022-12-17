Newsletter
HomeStyle & Fashion

Angela Simmons Gives Us Glam In All White

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to give us style goals in an all white look.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Angela Simmons

Source: MPI616/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense over the weekend when she rocked a super sexy all white ensemble that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the model modeled the all white look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the white Herve Leger look with a matching white fur and white pumps and wore her hair long and straight with a side part to show off her natural beauty.

“Snow ❄️White ❄️

💇🏽‍♀️: @dhairboutique” she captioned the look. Check it out below. 

Related Stories

The starlet accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore blue eye shadow to set the entire look off and posed for an Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process.

We’re loving this look on the natural beauty and of course we weren’t the ones as many of her fans and followers loved the look as well and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “😍😍😍😍😍😍 OMG @angelasimmons YOU LOOK 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍” wrote one fan while another commented, “Omg the dress is everything 😍

What do you think about Angela’s look?

RELATED STORIES:

Angela Simmons Promotes Her Skin Care Line Through A Series Of Gorgeous Fresh Faced Selfies

5 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Natural Body-Ody On The ‘Gram

angela simmons , most recent , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Wireless Festival: Finsbury Park
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Cardi B Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Green Swimsuit

13th Annual Root 100 Gala
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Chloe Bailey Is Our Fashion Muse In An All Black Look

Angela Simmons
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Angela Simmons Gives Us Glam In All White

Celebrity Sightings In Miami - December 03, 2022
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Rihanna Shares First Look At Her And A$AP Rocky’s Baby Boy

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close