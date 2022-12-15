Newsletter
Kelly Rowland Is Our Style Muse In Recent Red Carpet Ensemble

Kelly Rowland was spotted on the scene giving us fashion goals in her recent look.

Glamour Celebrates 2022 Women of the Year Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Kelly Rowland was spotted on on the scene this week donning a beautiful  look that left us with fashion envy and made us swoon!

For her look, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous red look to perfection. The two piece ensemble from Iris Van Herpen featured an oversized fluffy cut out gown s that fit her like a glove.  She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the monochromatic look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in a short pixie cut as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble and giving us fashion goals in the process.

Check it out below.

If there’s one thing we love about Ms. Rowland it’s that she’s going to nail it when it comes to the fashion game every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!
Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay? Did she nail it once again?
