Kelly Rowland Is Our Style Muse In Recent Red Carpet Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland was spotted on on the scene this week donning a beautiful look that left us with fashion envy and made us swoon!

For her look, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous red look to perfection. The two piece ensemble from Iris Van Herpen featured an oversized fluffy cut out gown s that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the monochromatic look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in a short pixie cut as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble and giving us fashion goals in the process.

Check it out below.

If there’s one thing we love about Ms. Rowland it’s that she’s going to nail it when it comes to the fashion game every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!

Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay? Did she nail it once again?