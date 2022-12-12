The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Guy In Your Life

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

With Christmas two weeks away, you’re probably in the final stages of knocking out names on your Christmas list (or just beginning). Chances are, you’re contemplating what to get who and if there’s a man in your life, who is difficult to shop for, you’re searching for the perfect gift that he will actually use.

No worries.

We’ve compiled a budget-friendly gift guide for the guy in your life that includes our favorite Black-owned brands brands spirits swag, and scents that’ll last all year long.

SPGBK Watch

Black Owned

The SPGBK watch is the perfect gift for the guy in your life who likes to make a stylish and socially conscious statement. Founded by two childhood friends and NCAT alum, Kwame Molden and Maurice Davis, SPGBK watches are helping redefine Black luxury. Through SPGBK, which is the abbreviation for Springbreak, Molden and Davis are aiming to dispel the notion that luxury has to come from “expensive” or “foreign” labels/brands. “We as a community grow up looking for those status symbols but we [in fact] have the power to control what is deemed high value,” Molden told AfroTech.

Shop Now

Golden. Grooming Co – The Golden Bundle

Black Owned

For the bearded BAE in your life, this beard and skincare brand is laying the gold standard for its products that are infused with essential oils. golden. grooming co. offers quality products infused with essential oils “that moisturize, heal, protect, and clean. Give your beard the love it deserves with The Ultimate Golden Bundle.”

Shop Now

Tommy Bahama Cologne

If he takes pride in the scent trail he leaves behind, he’ll enjoy the light and fresh fragrance of Tommy Bahama: Maritime Voyage. Inspired by the sense of freedom of the ocean, adventure, and being one in and with the waves, this clean, nose-grabbing scent includes ingredients like juniper and coastal sage. The sophisticated sea-green bottle features nautical rope and a silver cartouche.

“I was inspired to create an uplifting modern fragrance that is full of energy, sophistication and a refreshing tonic-like feel using beautiful natural citruses, dewy aromatic ingredients, and mineral woody notes.” -Frank Voelkl Senior Perfumer at Firmenich

Shop Now

D’USSE XO x Dr. Woo Glass Set

The sophisticated drinker in your life will appreciate a statement-making gift set for his bar. Sleek, black, and bold, the D’USSE XO x Dr. Woo Glass Set shows sophistication and style. The elegant tulip glasses add to a luxurious sipping experience.

“Hand-selected eaux-de-vie is aged a minimum of ten years in dry and humid cellars to achieve the utmost balance and depth in flavor. The design signifies the importance of roots and the structures that hold us up.”

Shop Now

Japanese Rabbit Head Hoodie

Give BAE a hoodie you’d want to wear for a gift that will keep on giving. Playboy’s Japanese Rabbit Head Hoodie brings the street style. Since its departure from a publication, the reimagined Playboy has been dropping stylish apparel. Made from 100% cotton, this winter essential is as cool, comfy, and warm as it looks.

Shop Now

Jolly Jewels Sack Pack

Looking for a humorous gift at a stocking stuffer price? Your guy will get a kick out of this Jolly Jewels Sack Pack that will keep his jewels smelling fresh. It’ll make him smile and smell good. Included in the set are the Ballwash, Nut Rub Solid Cologne, and Sack Spray.

Shop Now

Harlem Candle Company ‘Langston’ Luxury Candle

Black Owned

Gift the candle-loving man in your life the opportunity to wax poetically with Harlem Candle Company’s ‘Langston’ Luxury Candle. The masculine blue jar boasts an elegant label with gold lettering highlighting the notes tobacco and amber. The scent is described as a “dramatic heart of heady jasmine and a warm background of resinous sandalwood round out this deeply personal blend that perfectly evokes Langston Hughes, a true Renaissance man.”

Shop Now

Apple Air Tag

If your guy is constantly misplacing his keys, wallet, and/or bookbag, the Apple Air Tag is the perfect techy accessory to help him keep up with his easily losable but extremely important items. The easy-to-use device syncs with the ‘Find My’ app on the iPhone and remits a signal to locate the missing item with pinpoint accuracy. And since it comes in a set of four, there’s enough to cover the essentials.

Shop Now

