Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos

Yung Miami gives us Y2K vibes in her latest photo set.

The City Girls - BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: BET / BET

Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets.  She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

“Pretty & paid! 😜💸💰

Sweatsuit: @careshaplease” she captioned the photo set and gave us major Y2K vibes. Check it out below.

“Outfit 🔥”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the sexy photo set while another wrote, “😍Sheesh! You are Real Bad!🔥🔥” while another commented with, “Big reshhhht.” to compliment the look. 

We’re loving this cozy ensemble on the City Girl!

