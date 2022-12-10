Newsletter
Kelly Rowland Poses For The ‘Gram In A Sparkly Suit

Kelly Rowland was spotted on Instagram giving us fashion goals in a sparkly suit.

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Kelly Rowland was spotted on Instagram over the weekend donning a beautiful sparkly look that left us with fashion envy and made us swoon!

For her look, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous orange look to perfection. The two piece sparkly orange suit from Marcell Von Berlin featured an oversized orange embroidered button down blazer with matching bell bottom slacks that fit her like a glove.  She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the monochromatic look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in a blunt bob as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble and giving us fashion goals in the process.

“♥️ S.A. ♥️

A.K.A. 2nd Home” she captioned the look.  Check it out below. 

 

If there’s one thing we love about Ms. Rowland it’s that she’s going to nail it when it comes to the fashion game every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!
Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay? Did she nail it once again?
