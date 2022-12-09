Draya Michele Shines For The ‘Gram In A Jean Paul Gaultier Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Draya Michele took to Instagram to give us fashion goals when she rocked a sexy look during Art Basel from Jean Paul Gaultier.

Taking to the platform, the model and actress shared a photo carousel of herself rocking the super sexy look which consisted of a purple crop top and matching purple pants that she wore to perfection. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and served face as she posed for her millions of Instagram followers, rocking her hair braids as they framed both sides of her face.

“Big stepping thru @gq #artbasel” the beauty captioned the photo. Check it out below.

“Girl you look so good smh make no sense.” one of the beauty’s IG followers commented on the stunning photo while another wrote, “So pretty! These braids are everything on you 😍” and another left, “Yeah purple is you fasho” underneath the fashionable pic.

Beauties, what do you think about Draya’s latest look? Did she nail it?

