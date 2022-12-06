Laverne Cox Gives Us Style Goals In Collina Strada Gown

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Laverne Cox was spotted out and about recently donning a sexy green Mugler catsuit that was everything!

For her stunning look, the beauty rocked all green Collina Strada ensemble that fit her like a glove. The actress paired the look with a gold jersey and donned matching heels for the elegant look. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a wavy golden blonde style in an elegant up ‘do and served face and body as she posed for a few photos ahead of her fashionable night out.

The actress took to the social media platform to show off the fashionable look, captioning the Instagram post “Catch me hosting #LiveFromE’s Red Carpet at the @peopleschoice Awards.

Today marks one full year hosting for @eentertainment 💚

Hair @kiyahwright1

Makeup @theladydeja

Styled by @christinajpacelli

Photo by @sequoiaemmanuelle

Dress: @collinastrada

Necklace: vintage @ysl from @paumelosangeles

Earrings and ring @jenmeyerjewelry

Ring (right): @demarson”

Check out the fashionable post below.

We’re just loving this look on the beautiful actress! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s all black look? Did she nail it? Would you rock this fit?

