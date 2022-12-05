Cardi B’s Custom Jean Paul Gaultier Bodysuit Represented ‘The Purest Form’ Of A Woman’s Body

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Cardi B was the talk of the internet during Art Basel Miami 2022. In a now-deleted tweet, the Grammy-Award-winning rapper put a Twitter troll in their place when they tried to clown her for performing in “someone’s backyard.” Little did they know that backyard came with a hefty performance fee.

She shut the misguided fan down with a smooth flex that reinforced why she’s STILL that chick. “I got paid 1 million dollars at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes…. THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER”

The tweet made it’s rounds before the comment was deleted but the scrutiny didn’t stop there. Another Twitter user wrote, “Sooo was this worn for that bankers event”

To which she responded, “Yes … it’s a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look and it represent the purest form of women bodies”

She then shared a vintage image of Naomi Campbell wearing the same bodysuit.

Doja cat wore a similar ensemble during a performance at the Adult Video News Awards.

Whether you liked her outfit or not, Cardi clearly doesn’t care. She had the time of her life during her Art Basel performances. She posted a few images of herself from the night in question and she captioned the tweet, “Last night performing for the best bank in America….PERFORMING IS MY PASSION….#lovewhatyoudo”

Fashion stylist Ade Samuel shared a clip of Cardi’s performance to her TikTok account.

We sincerely hope people learn to stop coming for this woman. She’s an artist who is booked, busy, and the reign will continue whether the trolls like it or not. Keep on winning, Bardi!

What do you think? Do you love Cardi B’s Art Basel performance ensemble?

