Keke Palmer Reveals She’s Pregnant!

Congratulations to Keke Palmer who just revealed she's pregnant!

Congratulations to Keke Palmer as the actress has just revealed that she’s pregnant!

The 29 year old revealed the news during her hosting duties for Saturday Night Live for the first time. She is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she exclaimed during her opening monologue, ripping open a long jacket to reveal her growing baby bump.

She continued, “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? … But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

She then added, “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

Check out the adorable monologue below.

Congratulations to our fave on her big blessing!

