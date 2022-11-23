Newsletter
HomeStyle & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Shines In An All White Look

Kelly Rowland was spotted making a press appearance in an all white look that we love!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Kelly Rowland was spotted making an appearance on The Today Show this week donning a beautiful white look that left us with fashion envy and made us swoon!

For her look, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous all white look to perfection. Styled by Kolin Carter, the two piece suit featured an oversized white embroidered button down blazer with matching bell bottom slacks that fit her like a glove.  She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the monochromatic look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in loose curls as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble and giving us fashion goals in the process. Check it out below.

If there’s one thing we love about Ms. Rowland it’s that she’s going to nail it when it comes to the fashion game every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning, all white look look!
Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay? Did she nail it once again?
kelly rowland , most recent , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 10, 2021
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Ciara Serves Face In Latest TikTok Challenge

2022 American Music Awards - Show
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Kelly Rowland Shines In An All White Look

Red Table Talk w/ Ashanti and Family
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Ashanti’s Sister Kenashia “Shia” Douglas Opens Up About Her Harrowing Domestic Abuse Experience On ‘Red Table Talk’

Christmas table place setting with christmas decor and plates, kine, fork and spoon. Christmas holiday background. Top view
2022 Holiday Cover  |  Marsha B.

Interior Designer & DIY Expert Lauren Makk Shares Tips How To Craft The Perfect Holiday Dinner Table

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close