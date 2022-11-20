Sabrina Elba Struck A Pose In a Balmain Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy recently when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself donning a form-fitting Balmain look that was everything!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in the sexy curve hugging Balmain look that retails for $3,395 and features grey detailing throughout. She accessorized the jersey dress look with minimal jewelry to let the sexy look speak for itself. She matched the ensemble with black shoes on her feet which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers while spending time in Paris.