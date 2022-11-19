Newsletter
Kelly Rowland Is Our Style Goals In A Pink Look

Kelly Rowland took to Instagram to show off her latest look and it's everything!

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Kelly Rowland was spotted on the scene over the weekend on Instagram donning a beautiful pink look that left us with fashion envy and took to Instagram to share photos that made us swoon!

Taking to the social platform, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous all pink Harbison Studio look to perfection. The two piece ensemble featured an oversized button down shirt with matching bell bottom pants that fit her like a glove.  She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the vibrant look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in blunt bob as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star took to Instagram to serve face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble for her 14 million followers, simply captioning the post with pink heart emojis to match her pink look. 

Check it out below.

“KELLLYYYYY🔥🔥🔥🔥 OMGG WOWWWWWW💥💥💥,” one of Kelly’s followers commented underneath photo fit while another wrote,”🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” and others simply commented with “W😍😍😍😍😍😍😍WWWWWW” and others left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the fashionable post.
One thing about Kelly, she’s going to nail it every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!
Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay?
Did she nail it once again?

 

