Ryan Destiny Is A ’90s Bombshell In Latest Post

Ryan Destiny is definitely one of our favorite fashionistas and she recently took to Instagram this week to pose in a look that was everything!

For the night out, the beauty gave us major 90s bombshell vibes when she donned a black sheer turtleneck and an oversized brown blazer. The former Star actress accessorized the blazer with a black, leather waist belt to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she traded in her usual long locs for a sleek bob that featured big, fluffy curls and was parted over to one side of her face as she served face for her effortless social media photo and showed off her stunning beauty from all angles. Taking to the social media platform, the stunning actress shared her look with her millions of followers, captioning the look, “Felt like a 90’s bombshell & I will bask in that”

Check it out below.