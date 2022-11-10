Alicia Keys To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral Service

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Takeoff’s funeral has been scheduled for Nov. 11. The late Migos rapper’s homegoing will take place at the State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta. Alicia Keys and Justin Beiber are scheduled to perform at the emotional event. According to multiple reports, the intimate funeral will not be live-streamed and attendees will not be allowed to use their phones during the service.

According to TMZ, Rev. Jesse Curney, III of the New Mercies Christian Church will officiate Takeoff’s funeral, which is set to begin at 1:00 PM on Friday.

”I was really sad to hear the news,” Rev. Curney said in a statement. “Kirsnick has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

Fans and close friends have been mourning the loss of the 28-year-old Hip-Hop star ever since news broke of his tragic shooting on Nov. 1.

As Hello Beautiful previously reported, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, died after a shootout occurred at the 810 Billiards & Bowling venue in Houston. Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, was also with him during the time of the fatal incident.

Takeoff’s family organized an emotional candlelight vigil earlier this month

On Nov. 4, family and close friends of the slain rapper, who was one-third of Atlanta rap trio The Migos, gathered together to remember the Hip-Hop titan at an emotional vigil.

Multiple videos from the heartbreaking ceremony captured Takeoff’s loved ones chanting his name as they released balloons into the sky to honor his life and legacy. Attendees could be heard shouting, “All In Takeoff” in addition to the phrase “Nawfside,” which the rapper and several of his Atlanta Hip-Hop peers have used in the past to pay homage to their upbringing in the Northside of the city, Hip Hop DX noted.

On Twitter, Cheylon Bradford, a family member close to Takeoff, offered a brief glimpse into the rapper’s childhood with a few emotional throwback photos of the Georgia native. The sweet images captured beautiful moments of Takeoff as a young child. Some of the images pictured the inimitable star smiling with Quavo.

“Lord Have Mercy on my Family! We are hurting but I know you and only you will get us thru this,” Bradford wrote. “Our Kirksnick is Gone. We love you Kirksnick and you will be forever in Our Hearts!”

Multiple media outlets say that the emotional event is set to pull in a large crowd. The massive sports venue, which is home to the Atlanta Hawks, can hold more than 20,000 people, that’s just enough room for all of Takeoff’s close loved ones and family to give him a proper send-off and celebrate his iconic legacy. The Neighborhood Talk noted that tickets to the service were free, but sold out shortly after they were made available on Ticketmaster.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Takeoff’s family during this difficult time.

